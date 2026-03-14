Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Director Michael Dubose Sells 332 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) Director Michael Dubose sold 332 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.70, for a total transaction of $100,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $667,360.40. This represents a 13.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $297.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.59 and a 12 month high of $345.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.88.

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Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.98%.The firm had revenue of $625.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $288.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $267.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 target price on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WTS

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of flow control products and solutions designed to ensure the safe, efficient delivery and use of water. Founded in 1874 and headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts, the company has built a reputation for engineering innovation in residential, commercial and industrial plumbing, heating, cooling and water treatment systems. Watts operates through a comprehensive portfolio of brands and product lines that address application-specific requirements in water safety, pressure regulation, flow control and filtration.

The company’s product offerings span backflow preventers, pressure reducing valves, relief valves and steam traps, as well as hydronic balancing and temperature control devices for heating systems.

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