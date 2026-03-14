Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD is Tremblant Capital Group’s Largest Position

Tremblant Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,036,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,762 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for about 6.1% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $59,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $306,848,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,639.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,788,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,214,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736,600 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,896,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,916,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $16,812,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 672,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,847,624.98. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaslav sold 4,004,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $113,157,250.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,200,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,489,719.02. This represents a 35.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,571,827 shares of company stock valued at $213,302,225. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Huber Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59 and a beta of 1.60. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.