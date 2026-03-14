von Borstel & Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,548,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $101.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.27.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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