von Borstel & Associates Inc. Invests $547,000 in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF $JEMA

von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEMA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 199.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 280,161 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,539,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 95,060 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,053,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

BATS:JEMA opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report).

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