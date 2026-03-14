von Borstel & Associates Inc. Has $17.08 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

von Borstel & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.6% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. von Borstel & Associates Inc. owned about 0.18% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 645.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,917,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,482 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,281,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 4,806,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,832,000 after buying an additional 1,946,150 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,722,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,821.0% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 444,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 421,242 shares during the period.

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Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $33.81 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

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