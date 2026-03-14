von Borstel & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF $FLMI

von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. owned about 0.15% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLMI. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,224,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 29,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 223,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 91,234 shares during the period.

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Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLMI stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $25.46.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0748 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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