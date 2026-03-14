Volution Group (LON:FAN) Issues Earnings Results

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 18.20 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Volution Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

Here are the key takeaways from Volution Group’s conference call:

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Strong first-half financials — revenue up just over 20% on a constant currency basis (acquisition-assisted) with 4.2% volume-led organic growth, adjusted operating margin of 22.6% (organic +40bps), EPS up ~19% and the board now expects FY26 adjusted EPS at the top end of market expectations; cash conversion was 98%.

(acquisition-assisted) with 4.2% volume-led organic growth, adjusted operating margin of 22.6% (organic +40bps), EPS up ~19% and the board now expects FY26 adjusted EPS at the top end of market expectations; cash conversion was 98%. Completed the acquisition of AC Industries in February — a mining-ventilation specialist with ~35% EBITDA margin that adds Australasia scale, is contributing revenue, and is expected to add about +1p to FY26 EPS while pushing pro forma leverage to ~1.8x (management says this remains manageable).

in February — a mining-ventilation specialist with ~35% EBITDA margin that adds Australasia scale, is contributing revenue, and is expected to add about +1p to FY26 EPS while pushing pro forma leverage to ~1.8x (management says this remains manageable). Organic margin expansion was driven mainly by volume and recurring operational initiatives (product value engineering, procurement and efficiency investments), with Fantech dilution proving smaller than initially feared and its margins already improving.

Key risks include heightened geopolitical uncertainty, FX translation exposure (noted ~£6m translation swing) and a pro forma net debt run-rate close to ~£200m (most debt in AUD), plus pockets of weaker performance in UK and Australasian commercial markets and a slight deterioration in health & safety metrics.

Volution Group Stock Performance

Shares of Volution Group stock opened at GBX 593 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 658.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 643.65. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 451.50 and a one year high of GBX 730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 747.

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Volution Group Company Profile

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Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the UK, the Nordics, Central Europe and Australasia.

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