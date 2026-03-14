Volterra Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Volterra Technologies LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. Seagate Technology accounts for about 0.2% of Volterra Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Bank OZK grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,513 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 28,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total transaction of $8,932,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,560.68. This represents a 86.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total value of $234,776.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,654.45. This trade represents a 72.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,051 shares of company stock worth $34,430,409. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $383.71 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $459.84. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.46.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.35.

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About Seagate Technology

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Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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