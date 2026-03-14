Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEATW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $39.25 EPS

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEATW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($40.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($39.25), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.18 million.

Vivid Seats Trading Up 7.3%

SEATW stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,841. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

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Vivid Seats Company Profile

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Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEATW) operates a digital marketplace that connects fans with tickets to live events across sports, concerts and theater. Through its website and mobile applications, the company enables consumers to browse and purchase tickets from a broad inventory sourced from individual sellers, professional brokers and venue allocations. By offering a user-friendly interface and real-time seat maps, Vivid Seats aims to simplify the process of securing tickets to high-demand events in North America.

The platform provides a range of services designed to enhance the ticket-buying experience.

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