Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $7.00 price objective on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on Vivid Seats and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price target on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

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Vivid Seats Trading Up 4.4%

SEAT opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($10.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($8.58). The business had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.18 million. Vivid Seats had a negative net margin of 75.21% and a positive return on equity of 21.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Key Vivid Seats News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vivid Seats this week:

Positive Sentiment: Craig Hallum upgraded SEAT from “hold” to “buy” and set a $15 price target, signaling conviction from at least one analyst that the stock has meaningful upside. Craig Hallum Upgrade

Craig Hallum upgraded SEAT from “hold” to “buy” and set a $15 price target, signaling conviction from at least one analyst that the stock has meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Company provided 2026 and Q1 2026 guidance that targets a path back to profitability (FY 2026 adjusted EBITDA $30–$40M; Q1 adj. EBITDA $8–$10M; Q1 cash ~$125–$135M), which investors can view as a roadmap for operational recovery. Earnings Release & Guidance

Company provided 2026 and Q1 2026 guidance that targets a path back to profitability (FY 2026 adjusted EBITDA $30–$40M; Q1 adj. EBITDA $8–$10M; Q1 cash ~$125–$135M), which investors can view as a roadmap for operational recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Benchmark lowered its price target from $18 to $10 but kept a “buy” rating — a mixed signal that still implies upside despite weaker near-term results. Benchmark PT Lowered

Benchmark lowered its price target from $18 to $10 but kept a “buy” rating — a mixed signal that still implies upside despite weaker near-term results. Neutral Sentiment: RBC lowered its target from $12 to $8 and moved to “sector perform” — the note reduces near-term enthusiasm but still leaves modeled upside from current levels. RBC Price Target Change

RBC lowered its target from $12 to $8 and moved to “sector perform” — the note reduces near-term enthusiasm but still leaves modeled upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results were weak: Marketplace GOV down ~42% YoY, revenue down ~37% YoY, massive non‑cash impairment charges and a net loss of ~$429M for Q4 — the operational decline and impairments triggered the large earnings miss and pressure on equity. Q4 Financials

Q4 results were weak: Marketplace GOV down ~42% YoY, revenue down ~37% YoY, massive non‑cash impairment charges and a net loss of ~$429M for Q4 — the operational decline and impairments triggered the large earnings miss and pressure on equity. Negative Sentiment: Reports say the company’s loan situation is in “deeper distress” after the weak results, highlighting elevated leverage, lower cash (quarter-end cash ~ $103M) and potential creditor concerns that could pressure the stock. Loan Distress Article

Reports say the company’s loan situation is in “deeper distress” after the weak results, highlighting elevated leverage, lower cash (quarter-end cash ~ $103M) and potential creditor concerns that could pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Management disclosed a new app-store/regulatory risk that could raise costs or limit mobile distribution over time — a potential margin headwind for a marketplace that increasingly relies on app engagement. App Store Risk Disclosure

Vivid Seats Company Profile

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Vivid Seats, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker SEAT, operates an online ticket marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of live event tickets. The company specializes in facilitating purchases for sports games, concerts, theater productions and other entertainment experiences. Through its digital platform and mobile application, Vivid Seats offers real-time access to available tickets, transparent pricing and a 100% Buyer Guarantee, which ensures ticket authenticity and timely delivery.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Vivid Seats has grown from a regional reseller into one of North America’s leading ticket marketplaces.

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