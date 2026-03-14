Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in NewJersey Resources by 60.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NewJersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.57.

NewJersey Resources Announces Dividend

NewJersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 15.18%.The firm had revenue of $604.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NJR. Argus raised shares of NewJersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised NewJersey Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded NewJersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, New Street Research set a $54.00 target price on NewJersey Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

View Our Latest Report on NewJersey Resources

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,017 shares of NewJersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $186,629.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,499.90. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About NewJersey Resources

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm’s primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company’s principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

Further Reading

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