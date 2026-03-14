Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,368 Phillips 66 $PSX

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $38,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $172.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.43 and its 200-day moving average is $140.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $178.38.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business had revenue of $32.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,850. This trade represents a 14.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 16,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total transaction of $2,835,516.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,590.72. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 38,088 shares of company stock worth $6,147,655 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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