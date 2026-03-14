Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,354 Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth $237,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,991,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,151,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 308.9% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,362,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,744,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 34.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,865,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,125 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $32.18 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $32.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRA

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

Further Reading

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