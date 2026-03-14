Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 3,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Vislink Technologies Trading Down 3.9%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $3.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.61.

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Vislink Technologies Company Profile

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Vislink Technologies, Inc develops and supplies mission-critical wireless video, data and communications solutions for broadcast, sports production, public safety, and defense applications. The company’s core expertise lies in radio frequency (RF) and Internet Protocol (IP) transmission technologies, enabling customers to capture, transmit and manage high-quality live video and telemetry from remote or mobile locations.

Vislink’s product portfolio includes RF and microwave camera systems, microwave link kits, bonded cellular transmitters, IP video encoders and decoders, antennas, and network management software.

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