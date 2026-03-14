Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.2143.

VRDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th.

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Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.25% and a negative net margin of 483.57%.The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Tousignant sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $70,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,042,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 805.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after buying an additional 1,546,284 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,680,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,612,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after buying an additional 1,280,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 35.4% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after buying an additional 1,275,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted antibody therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and serious diseases. The company’s lead program, VRDN-001, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), with an initial focus on thyroid eye disease (TED). By selectively inhibiting IGF-1R signaling, VRDN-001 aims to reduce inflammation and tissue remodeling associated with TED and related disorders.

In addition to VRDN-001, Viridian is advancing a second antibody program, VRDN-002, which targets complement-mediated pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

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