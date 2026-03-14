Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) Short Interest Update

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 264,129 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the February 12th total of 383,672 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,584 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 76,584 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBOT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Vicarious Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.00.

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Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

NYSE:RBOT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.53. Vicarious Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.28). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $1,314,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vicarious Surgical by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical develops a next-generation robotic surgical system that integrates virtual reality (VR) with minimally invasive instrumentation. Its flagship offering combines ultra-slender, articulated robotic arms with a VR surgeon console, allowing physicians to perform laparoscopic procedures with enhanced precision, dexterity and visual immersion. The platform is designed to reduce patient trauma compared with traditional open or laparoscopic surgery and to expand surgeon access to challenging operative sites.

The company’s technology is intended for use across multiple surgical specialties, including general surgery, gynecology and urology.

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