Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 34.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Vesuvius had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.88%.

Here are the key takeaways from Vesuvius’ conference call:

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Trading profit fell materially , down ~17% like‑for‑like with return on sales reduced by ~170bps and headline EPS down ~17.7%, largely due to weak EMEA steel and foundry markets.

, down ~17% like‑for‑like with return on sales reduced by ~170bps and headline EPS down ~17.7%, largely due to weak EMEA steel and foundry markets. Revenue was broadly flat (+0.6–0.7% like‑for‑like) with market share gains, driven by strong performance in Asia (India and China) where volumes grew and the Steel division re‑established positive net pricing in H2.

Revenue was broadly flat (+0.6–0.7% like‑for‑like) with market share gains, driven by strong performance in Asia (India and China) where volumes grew and the Steel division re‑established positive net pricing in H2. Self‑help is progressing: the cost‑savings program delivered £17.8m in‑year (£37.4m exit run‑rate) and the group remains on track for a £55m recurring savings target by 2028, helping profitability when markets recover.

Self‑help is progressing: the cost‑savings program delivered £17.8m in‑year (£37.4m exit run‑rate) and the group remains on track for a £55m recurring savings target by 2028, helping profitability when markets recover. Balance sheet and cash: net debt ~£452m (pro‑forma leverage ~2.0x) rose after capex, two acquisitions (Pyromet, MMS) and a £35m buyback, but management expects leverage to fall in 2026 as capex normalizes and trading profit improves.

Balance sheet and cash: net debt ~£452m (pro‑forma leverage ~2.0x) rose after capex, two acquisitions (Pyromet, MMS) and a £35m buyback, but management expects leverage to fall in 2026 as capex normalizes and trading profit improves. Outlook: management expects 2026 to be a transition to recovery (benefiting from EU trade measures, full‑year acquisition contributions and continued cost savings), but flags geopolitical risks (Middle East) as a near‑term uncertainty.

Vesuvius Trading Down 3.2%

Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 424.40 on Friday. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 310.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 507.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 455.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 405.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 340 to GBX 390 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 467.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vesuvius

Insider Buying and Selling at Vesuvius

In other news, insider Mark Collis sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434, for a total transaction of £1,388.80. 25.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vesuvius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.