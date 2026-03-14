Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.20.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $201.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.60 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.04.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 357.00% and a net margin of 29.56%.The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.73%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total transaction of $65,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,738.10. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,920. The trade was a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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