Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $326.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

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