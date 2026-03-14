Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Bought by Elite Financial Inc.

Elite Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of Elite Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Elite Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $326.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.19. The company has a market capitalization of $555.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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