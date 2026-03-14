Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $90,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $260.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $281.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

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