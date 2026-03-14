Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES is MGO Private Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MGO Private Wealth LLC owned 0.37% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTES opened at $101.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $102.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2362 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years. VTES was launched on Feb 22, 2023 and is managed by Vanguard.

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