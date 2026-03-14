Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $203.00 to $237.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Valero Energy traded as high as $236.30 and last traded at $237.0180, with a volume of 786523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.05.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $198.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.20.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

Trending Headlines about Valero Energy

In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $95,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $237 and kept a Buy rating, offering a near-term catalyst and institutional endorsement that can support the share price. Read More.

Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $237 and kept a Buy rating, offering a near-term catalyst and institutional endorsement that can support the share price. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Valero increased its quarterly dividend to $1.20 (annualized $4.80), which strengthens the income argument for the stock and can attract yield-focused buyers. Read More.

Valero increased its quarterly dividend to $1.20 (annualized $4.80), which strengthens the income argument for the stock and can attract yield-focused buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Notable institutional accumulation has been reported (several funds adding positions), signalling conviction from longer-term investors in a refining recovery. Read More.

Notable institutional accumulation has been reported (several funds adding positions), signalling conviction from longer-term investors in a refining recovery. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are revising fair-value assumptions (example fair value moved to ~$202.72), producing mixed calls — some firms lift targets, others trim them depending on refining/crude assumptions. This creates divergent analyst signals rather than a clear consensus catalyst. Read More.

Analysts are revising fair-value assumptions (example fair value moved to ~$202.72), producing mixed calls — some firms lift targets, others trim them depending on refining/crude assumptions. This creates divergent analyst signals rather than a clear consensus catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several investor-attention and dividend-themed write-ups (Zacks/Yahoo) are increasing visibility; helpful for flows but not a direct fundamental change. Read More.

Several investor-attention and dividend-themed write-ups (Zacks/Yahoo) are increasing visibility; helpful for flows but not a direct fundamental change. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: SVP Eric A. Fisher disclosed sizable sales this week (8,311 shares at ~ $227.69 and an additional 400 shares at ~$238.60). Large insider disposals can spook short-term sentiment even though he retains a substantial holding. Read More.

Insider selling: SVP Eric A. Fisher disclosed sizable sales this week (8,311 shares at ~ $227.69 and an additional 400 shares at ~$238.60). Large insider disposals can spook short-term sentiment even though he retains a substantial holding. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Policy risk: reports that the White House is considering a temporary Jones Act waiver to ease fuel shipping could, if enacted, lower domestic fuel prices and compress refiners’ margins — a material industry risk for Valero. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.61. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.83%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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