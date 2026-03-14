Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTN. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

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Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $131.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.64 and a 200 day moving average of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.78. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $126.15 and a 12 month high of $175.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.19). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 7.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vail Resorts Company Profile

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Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company’s signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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