Utz Brands, Inc. $UTZ Shares Sold by Night Squared LP

Night Squared LP lowered its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,638 shares during the period. Night Squared LP owned approximately 0.06% of Utz Brands worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 194.8% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 76.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 505.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

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Utz Brands Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 754.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.06%.The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Utz Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.771-0.795 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Zacks Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $14.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTZ

About Utz Brands

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

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