Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Centuri Holdings, Inc. $CTRI

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRI. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Centuri by 288.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Centuri by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Centuri during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Centuri by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter.

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Centuri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRI opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centuri ( NYSE:CTRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Centuri had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.76%.The business had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centuri from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Centuri from $34.00 to $35.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRI

About Centuri

(Free Report)

Centuri Construction Group, Inc (NYSE: CTRI) is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

Further Reading

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