Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $725.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $775.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $671.27.

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Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $535.72 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $323.36 and a 52-week high of $714.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.44% and a net margin of 9.31%.The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.46 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,253,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,263,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $690,994,000 after purchasing an additional 103,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 top-line beat — net sales rose ~11.8% to about $3.9B, driven by comps and new stores, showing resilient demand. Read More.

Q4 top-line beat — net sales rose ~11.8% to about $3.9B, driven by comps and new stores, showing resilient demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Digital momentum and new channels: Ulta cites AI-driven personalization boosting e‑commerce and is launching a curated assortment on TikTok Shop to reach younger customers. Read More.

Digital momentum and new channels: Ulta cites AI-driven personalization boosting e‑commerce and is launching a curated assortment on TikTok Shop to reach younger customers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 outlook shows growth but slower cadence — management guided to mid-single-digit sales growth (roughly 6–7%) and provided an EPS range; the plan signals continued growth but a deceleration from FY25. Read More.

FY2026 outlook shows growth but slower cadence — management guided to mid-single-digit sales growth (roughly 6–7%) and provided an EPS range; the plan signals continued growth but a deceleration from FY25. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts largely keep positive ratings but are trimming price targets after the print — many firms reaffirm buy/overweight while lowering targets to reflect the more cautious margin/advertising outlook. Read More.

Analysts largely keep positive ratings but are trimming price targets after the print — many firms reaffirm buy/overweight while lowering targets to reflect the more cautious margin/advertising outlook. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure from rising costs and higher SG&A — operating margin compressed as advertising, incentive compensation and strategic investments increased, squeezing EPS versus last year. Read More.

Margin pressure from rising costs and higher SG&A — operating margin compressed as advertising, incentive compensation and strategic investments increased, squeezing EPS versus last year. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market disappointed by the forward profit signal — investors viewed the FY26 profit/same-store-sales targets and incremental spending as conservative or risk-increasing, triggering heavy selling and analyst target resets. Read More.

Market disappointed by the forward profit signal — investors viewed the FY26 profit/same-store-sales targets and incremental spending as conservative or risk-increasing, triggering heavy selling and analyst target resets. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High-volume selloff and volatile sentiment — the post-earnings move has driven large intraday volume and rapid target revisions, increasing short-term downside risk despite longer-term bullish arguments. Read More.

About Ulta Beauty

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Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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