UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.09 and traded as low as $145.14. UCB shares last traded at $147.07, with a volume of 16,264 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research raised UCB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UCB has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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UCB Stock Performance

About UCB

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.75.

(Get Free Report)

UCB is a global biopharmaceutical company founded in Belgium in 1928, specializing in the discovery and development of therapies for severe diseases in the fields of neurology and immunology. Headquartered in Brussels, UCB leverages nearly a century of scientific expertise to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on chronic conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes key branded medicines such as CIMZIA (certolizumab pegol) for inflammatory disorders, VIMPAT (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy, and NEUPRO (rotigotine transdermal system) for Parkinson’s disease and restless legs syndrome.

Further Reading

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