Two Creeks Capital Management LP Sells 85,881 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Two Creeks Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85,881 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 4.9% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $67,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $1,773,624,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,218,000 after buying an additional 1,388,133 shares during the last quarter. Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,884,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22,167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $229,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $247,817,000 after acquiring an additional 791,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

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Lowe’s Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe’s Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised select longer-term forecasts—notably lifting Q4 2028 and Q4 2027 quarter estimates and publishing a higher FY2029 EPS projection—supporting the view of continued multi-year earnings growth.

Zacks Research raised select longer-term forecasts—notably lifting Q4 2028 and Q4 2027 quarter estimates and publishing a higher FY2029 EPS projection—supporting the view of continued multi-year earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Publications/analysts continue to flag Lowe’s as a dividend/stability name (included among undervalued dividend aristocrat lists), which supports its defensive appeal to income-focused investors. KGI Securities Initiates Coverage on Lowe’s (LOW) with ‘Neutral’ Rating

Publications/analysts continue to flag Lowe’s as a dividend/stability name (included among undervalued dividend aristocrat lists), which supports its defensive appeal to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: KGI Securities initiated coverage with a ‘Neutral’ rating—this is not a bullish endorsement and may cap near-term upside until the firm provides a price target or further updates. KGI Securities initiates coverage on Lowe’s (LOW) with ‘neutral’ rating

KGI Securities initiated coverage with a ‘Neutral’ rating—this is not a bullish endorsement and may cap near-term upside until the firm provides a price target or further updates. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near-term quarter and fiscal-year EPS estimates (multiple Q1–Q3 2027 and Q1–Q2 2028 entries, and reductions to FY2027/FY2028), which directly pressures short-term profit expectations and investor sentiment.

Zacks cut several near-term quarter and fiscal-year EPS estimates (multiple Q1–Q3 2027 and Q1–Q2 2028 entries, and reductions to FY2027/FY2028), which directly pressures short-term profit expectations and investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness after oil-price/inflation fears drove an S&P 500 selloff—these macro headwinds typically weigh on consumer and renovation spending, adding downward pressure to Lowe’s shares. The S&P 500’s 1.5% Selloff Is Driven By A Few Key Factors

Broader market weakness after oil-price/inflation fears drove an S&P 500 selloff—these macro headwinds typically weigh on consumer and renovation spending, adding downward pressure to Lowe’s shares. Negative Sentiment: Sector-level weakness: coverage on The Home Depot highlights a sluggish housing/renovation backdrop and notes that Lowe’s shares have pulled back alongside peers—this competitive/market environment reduces near-term demand for large renovation projects. Home Depot Stock Keeps Falling—Analysts Say the Upside Is Still There

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,341,500.31. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Barclays upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $313.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $237.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.17. The company has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $293.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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