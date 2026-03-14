Two Creeks Capital Management LP Sells 8,030 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Two Creeks Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.1% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $497.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

More Mastercard News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $739.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $656.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore set a $610.00 target price on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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