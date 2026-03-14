TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a 11.1% increase from TWC Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

TWC Enterprises Price Performance

TSE:TWC traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$22.50. 1,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.41. TWC Enterprises has a 1-year low of C$17.07 and a 1-year high of C$25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.27.

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TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.58 million during the quarter. TWC Enterprises had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

About TWC Enterprises

TWC Enterprises Ltd is a leisure services provider in Canada. Its core business is Golf club operations under the brand name ClubLink One Membership More Golf. The company’s geographical segment includes Canadian golf club operation and US golf club operation. It generates maximum revenue from the Canadian golf club operation segment.

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