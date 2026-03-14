Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Shares Down 4% – Should You Sell?

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.10. 1,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Down 4.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

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Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş., commonly branded as Garanti BBVA, is one of Turkey’s largest private banks. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Istanbul, the bank offers a comprehensive suite of financial services tailored to retail, commercial and institutional customers. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, payment services, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, and treasury operations.

In 2011, Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) acquired a majority stake in Garanti, integrating advanced international banking practices and digital capabilities into its operations.

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