Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Stock Price Down 9.9% – Here’s What Happened

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 249,314 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 187,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Triumph Gold Stock Down 9.9%

The company has a market cap of C$33.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.50.

About Triumph Gold

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Triumph Gold Corp. in January 2017. Triumph Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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