Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM Shares Acquired by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,868,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,230 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up 0.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 1.51% of Trip.com Group worth $742,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,884,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,379,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,742,000 after buying an additional 37,916 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,949,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,237,000 after buying an additional 86,471 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,382,000 after buying an additional 508,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,523,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,535,000 after buying an additional 249,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.89. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $49.48 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.15.

More Trip.com Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trip.com Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Recent company commentary: Trip.com’s earnings call highlighted ongoing global growth, which provides some fundamental support for investors but has been overshadowed by legal and regulatory headlines. Trip.com Group Earnings Call Highlights Global Growth

Recent company commentary: Trip.com’s earnings call highlighted ongoing global growth, which provides some fundamental support for investors but has been overshadowed by legal and regulatory headlines. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed securities class actions or issued investor alerts alleging Trip.com made false/misleading statements and downplayed regulatory/antitrust risk; the suits cover purchases from April 30, 2024 to January 13, 2026 and seek damages. Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Encourages Trip.com Shareholders

Multiple law firms have filed securities class actions or issued investor alerts alleging Trip.com made false/misleading statements and downplayed regulatory/antitrust risk; the suits cover purchases from April 30, 2024 to January 13, 2026 and seek damages. Negative Sentiment: Some filings and investor notices tie the litigation to an alleged antitrust/regulatory probe and questions about an AI price-adjustment tool — allegations that were cited as contributing to a large mid‑January share collapse (reports cite a roughly 17–19% decline). These issues raise the risk of fines, restrictions, or reputational damage. GlobeNewswire: Shares Crater Amid Questions Over AI Tool and Probe

Some filings and investor notices tie the litigation to an alleged antitrust/regulatory probe and questions about an AI price-adjustment tool — allegations that were cited as contributing to a large mid‑January share collapse (reports cite a roughly 17–19% decline). These issues raise the risk of fines, restrictions, or reputational damage. Negative Sentiment: Broad participation by major plaintiff firms (Rosen, Faruqi, Pomerantz, KSF, Robbins, others) means competing lead‑plaintiff motions and media attention — this can prolong uncertainty and pressure the stock until the claims are resolved or dismissed. Rosen Law Firm Filing / Investor Notice

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

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