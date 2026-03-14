Trevor Thatcher Sells 7,649 Shares of Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) Stock

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) CFO Trevor Thatcher sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $57,749.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 183,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,824.40. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palladyne AI Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PDYN opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $291.34 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 3.78. Palladyne AI Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

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Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Palladyne AI had a net margin of 191.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDYN shares. Weiss Ratings raised Palladyne AI from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Palladyne AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palladyne AI from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

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Palladyne AI News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palladyne AI this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palladyne AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palladyne AI by 767.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 565,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 500,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palladyne AI by 172.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 375,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palladyne AI by 26.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 315,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Palladyne AI by 96.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 412,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 202,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Palladyne AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

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Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training.

Further Reading

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