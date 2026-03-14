Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. $TRVI Stock Position Raised by Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,256,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,672 shares during the period. Trevi Therapeutics makes up approximately 6.6% of Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 31.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 356.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 642,830 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TRVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Trevi Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

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