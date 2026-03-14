Tremblant Capital Group Increases Position in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 59.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares during the quarter. monday.com makes up approximately 3.5% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in monday.com were worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 575.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in monday.com by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in monday.com by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More monday.com News
Here are the key news stories impacting monday.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/Investor bullish case: commentary arguing monday.com is trading at distressed valuations despite solid fundamentals (25% revenue growth, positive GAAP operating profit, large net cash position) could attract bargain hunters and long-term investors. monday.com: My Top Pick Crashed 50%, What I’m Doing Now
- Positive Sentiment: Broker/analyst narratives remain part of the story — pieces examining sell‑side views and whether MNDY is a “good investment” can support trading bounces if brokers reaffirm coverage. Monday.com (MNDY) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory filing/financial disclosure: monday.com filed its 2025 Annual Report on Form 20‑F (audited 2025 financials). This increases transparency and removes an uncertainty bucket, but the filing itself doesn’t resolve the legal allegations. monday.com Files its 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F
- Neutral Sentiment: Speculative coverage: articles asking whether the stock can rebound to specific price targets (e.g., $128) can fuel short-term trading interest but are speculative. Is Monday.com Stock Going to $128?
- Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: a large number of law firms have announced class‑action filings or investigations alleging securities fraud tied to statements and guidance issued between Sept. 17, 2025 and Feb. 6, 2026. The wave of suits increases litigation risk, potential damages, and investor uncertainty — a primary downward pressure on sentiment and valuation. Representative notices: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Encourages monday.com Ltd. Robbins Geller investor notice Pomerantz investor alert
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on MNDY
monday.com Trading Up 1.7%
Shares of MNDY stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $316.98.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 9.64%.monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.
The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.
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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).
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