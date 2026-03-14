Tremblant Capital Group Increases Position in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 59.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares during the quarter. monday.com makes up approximately 3.5% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in monday.com were worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 575.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in monday.com by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in monday.com by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $148.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays set a $115.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MNDY

monday.com Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $316.98.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 9.64%.monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

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