Tremblant Capital Group Has $2.32 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Tremblant Capital Group lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,480 shares during the quarter. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $568,525,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,257,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,467,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,608,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,217,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $36.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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