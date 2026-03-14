Traders Buy High Volume of DICK’S Sporting Goods Put Options (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 13,963 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 363% compared to the typical volume of 3,014 put options.

Key DICK’S Sporting Goods News

Here are the key news stories impacting DICK’S Sporting Goods this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: record consolidated revenue (~$6.23B) and solid comparable‑store strength; management highlighted sales momentum and progress on Foot Locker integration. Press Release

Q4 results beat expectations: record consolidated revenue (~$6.23B) and solid comparable‑store strength; management highlighted sales momentum and progress on Foot Locker integration. Positive Sentiment: Barclays hiked its price target to $264 and moved DKS to “overweight,” signaling bullish analyst conviction that upside remains from the post‑earnings momentum. Benzinga

Barclays hiked its price target to $264 and moved DKS to “overweight,” signaling bullish analyst conviction that upside remains from the post‑earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend to $1.25 (≈3% increase; ~2.5% yield), and the company reiterated capital‑return priorities (buybacks remain a focus), which supports shareholder value over time.

Board raised the quarterly dividend to $1.25 (≈3% increase; ~2.5% yield), and the company reiterated capital‑return priorities (buybacks remain a focus), which supports shareholder value over time. Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary by MarketBeat argues for a late‑year inflection as integration costs fade, supporting a multi‑quarter recovery thesis. MarketBeat

Bullish commentary by MarketBeat argues for a late‑year inflection as integration costs fade, supporting a multi‑quarter recovery thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $250 but kept an “overweight” view — a milder tweak that signals continued medium‑term support despite near‑term concerns. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $250 but kept an “overweight” view — a milder tweak that signals continued medium‑term support despite near‑term concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and analyst writeups are available for deeper read; useful for tracking management detail on Foot Locker margins and timing of the expected profitability inflection. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript and analyst writeups are available for deeper read; useful for tracking management detail on Foot Locker margins and timing of the expected profitability inflection. Neutral Sentiment: Brand/marketing initiative: the company’s Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios is premiering a documentary at SXSW — positive for brand but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals. PR Newswire

Brand/marketing initiative: the company’s Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios is premiering a documentary at SXSW — positive for brand but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Profit guidance and margin pressure: FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance ($13.50–$14.50) came in below some consensus/expectations and management flagged near‑term profitability drag from Foot Locker integration — a core reason for selling pressure. CNBC

Profit guidance and margin pressure: FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance ($13.50–$14.50) came in below some consensus/expectations and management flagged near‑term profitability drag from Foot Locker integration — a core reason for selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades/target cuts: Wells Fargo cut its target to $200 and moved to “equal weight,” reflecting skepticism on near‑term upside and weighing on sentiment. Benzinga

Analyst downgrades/target cuts: Wells Fargo cut its target to $200 and moved to “equal weight,” reflecting skepticism on near‑term upside and weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Profitability hit: reported GAAP profits fell materially (reported commentary noted a ~57% decline year‑over‑year), largely due to acquisition and integration costs for Foot Locker. CNBC

Profitability hit: reported GAAP profits fell materially (reported commentary noted a ~57% decline year‑over‑year), largely due to acquisition and integration costs for Foot Locker. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options flow: a spike in put buying signaled hedging or bearish positioning, which can amplify downward moves in the short term.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.5%

DKS stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.60. 2,125,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,805. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.21.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 4.93%.The company’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $242.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

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DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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