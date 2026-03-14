Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA Purchases 2,764 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,988 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 0.8% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 4,446 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of AEM stock opened at $207.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.00. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $94.77 and a 52 week high of $255.24. The stock has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 37.47%.The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $296.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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