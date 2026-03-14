Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA Has $12.74 Million Position in Planet Labs PBC $PL

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 122.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,328 shares during the period. Planet Labs PBC accounts for 3.0% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $12,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 671.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 80,672 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 130,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 653,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vijaya Gadde sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $535,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 250,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,024.13. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristen Robinson sold 47,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $1,289,631.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 222,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,303.12. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 292,348 shares of company stock worth $7,323,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of PL opened at $24.79 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -59.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.02 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Northland Securities set a $28.00 price target on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $12.30 price objective on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PL

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company’s multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet’s imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

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