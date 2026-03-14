Touchstar (LON:TST) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.06 and traded as high as GBX 69. Touchstar shares last traded at GBX 69, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

Touchstar Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97.

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Insider Transactions at Touchstar

In other Touchstar news, insider Lynden Jones acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 68 per share, with a total value of £24,480. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 61,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,465. Insiders own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

About Touchstar

TouchStar Technologies Ltd has been supplying turnkey data collection and mobile computing solutions for industrial and commercial applications since 1982.

Global leaders such as Coca Cola Enterprises, Wincanton Logistics, Ford Motor Company, GSK, Tata Steel, Calor Gas and Certas have benefited from a highly professional approach to project fulfilment.

Our solutions are always ‘fit for purpose’ and supported & maintained for decades, preserving and future-proofing your initial capital investment.

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