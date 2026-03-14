Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CURV. Zacks Research raised Torrid from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $1.01 price target on shares of Torrid in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $1.50 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Torrid in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Torrid Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CURV opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $124.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 1.51. Torrid has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Torrid by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Torrid by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 45.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

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Torrid, trading under the ticker CURV on the New York Stock Exchange, is a specialty retailer focused on plus-size women’s fashion. Established in 2001 as a division of Hot Topic, Torrid has built its reputation on offering trend-driven apparel and accessories designed specifically for women who wear size 10 to 30. The company’s product assortment spans casual wear, denim, activewear, intimates, footwear, and fashion‐forward accessories, catering to a demographic that has historically been underserved by mainstream retailers.

Over the years, Torrid has expanded from its early mall‐based store footprint to become a multichannel business.

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