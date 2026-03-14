Thomas Bohjalian Acquires 150,000 Shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Stock

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Bohjalian acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $261,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SmartRent Price Performance

Shares of SMRT stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. SmartRent, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.20.

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SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. On average, research analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.45.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,671,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,817 shares during the period. GatePass Capital LLC increased its holdings in SmartRent by 280.5% during the third quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 529,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SmartRent in the second quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in SmartRent by 232.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 35,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in SmartRent by 416.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 170,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 137,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

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SmartRent Inc is a technology company that develops smart home and smart building automation solutions for the residential rental housing industry. Its integrated hardware and software platform enables property managers and owners to remotely monitor, manage and control access, energy use and overall resident experience. The company’s product portfolio includes smart locks, thermostats, leak and flood sensors, door and window sensors, security cameras, and a centralized management dashboard that interfaces with leading property management systems.

SmartRent’s platform is designed to streamline operations for multifamily communities and single-family rental portfolios by automating routine tasks such as digital resident self-showings, remote lease turnovers, package management and preventative maintenance alerts.

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