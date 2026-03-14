Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.47 and traded as high as C$4.53. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.47, with a volume of 35,472 shares.
Theratechnologies Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -156.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.48. The company has a market cap of C$205.53 million, a P/E ratio of -23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.26.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company that addresses the unmet medical needs of HIV patients. It mainly operates in Canada and the United States. The company has two approved products, EGRIFTA marketed in Canada and the United States, and Trogarzo approved for commercialization in the United States.
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