Thematics Asset Management Sells 172,543 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Thematics Asset Management cut its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,543 shares during the period. nVent Electric accounts for 1.9% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.26% of nVent Electric worth $41,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 575.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 436.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research cut nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:NVT opened at $109.86 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.13.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 19.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,140.60. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 5,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $588,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,206,072.17. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,841 shares of company stock worth $2,046,166. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

See Also

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