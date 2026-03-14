Thematics Asset Management Has $34.86 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.6% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $34,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.7% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 238.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 28,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $472.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.26 and its 200 day moving average is $512.40. The firm has a market cap of $167.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $603.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. TD Cowen upgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA clearance expands da Vinci 5 into cardiac surgery, opening a much larger long-term TAM (management cites a jump from ~17k to ~160k addressable procedures in cleared markets) — a multi-year growth driver for procedure volume and consumables. Read More.

FDA clearance expands da Vinci 5 into cardiac surgery, opening a much larger long-term TAM (management cites a jump from ~17k to ~160k addressable procedures in cleared markets) — a multi-year growth driver for procedure volume and consumables. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Completed acquisition of Southern Europe distributor businesses (Italy, Spain, Portugal) shifts da Vinci and Ion sales to direct operations — should improve control of regional sales/service and capture margin/recurring revenue over time. Read More.

Completed acquisition of Southern Europe distributor businesses (Italy, Spain, Portugal) shifts da Vinci and Ion sales to direct operations — should improve control of regional sales/service and capture margin/recurring revenue over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell-side momentum: Citigroup upgraded ISRG to Buy and several analysts maintain bullish price targets, supporting upside thesis and sentiment. Read More.

Sell-side momentum: Citigroup upgraded ISRG to Buy and several analysts maintain bullish price targets, supporting upside thesis and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q4 results beat consensus (strong revenue and EPS growth), reinforcing recurring-consumables revenue and the upgrade cycle for da Vinci systems. Read More.

Recent Q4 results beat consensus (strong revenue and EPS growth), reinforcing recurring-consumables revenue and the upgrade cycle for da Vinci systems. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus shows meaningful upside (Zacks highlights ~29.7% average target upside), but that depends on execution and multiple expansion remaining intact. Read More.

Analyst consensus shows meaningful upside (Zacks highlights ~29.7% average target upside), but that depends on execution and multiple expansion remaining intact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long-form bullish pieces reiterate a multi-year growth story from da Vinci 5, Ion and software/services but don’t change near-term valuation concerns. Read More.

Long-form bullish pieces reiterate a multi-year growth story from da Vinci 5, Ion and software/services but don’t change near-term valuation concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cybersecurity incident (phishing-linked breach affecting internal systems) is the immediate catalyst for the share decline — investors will watch for customer impact, data exposure, and remediation costs. Read More.

Cybersecurity incident (phishing-linked breach affecting internal systems) is the immediate catalyst for the share decline — investors will watch for customer impact, data exposure, and remediation costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (recent EVP share sales) and management guidance calling for a deceleration in worldwide da Vinci procedure growth in 2026 could pressure near-term sentiment and valuation. Read More. • Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,407 shares of company stock worth $17,534,067. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.