Thematics Asset Management Has $24.38 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 24,608 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $24,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,456,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,327,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $936,100,000 after acquiring an additional 358,617 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,605,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $576,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,279,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 79,043.1% in the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,016,513 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $350,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $95.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $64.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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