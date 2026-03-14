The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Position Trimmed by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 85.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,773 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $391.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $338.84 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

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Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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