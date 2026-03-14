The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,189,542.83. The trade was a 34.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total transaction of $43,439,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 555,000 shares in the company, valued at $535,758,150. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Argus lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $919.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7%

GS opened at $781.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $232.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $910.83 and its 200-day moving average is $843.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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